NSC to establish framework for travelling international teams

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., disclosed that a conference was conducted yesterday with the 12 Core Sports of the National Sports Commission to discuss the establishment of a sound framework for travelling international teams.
This was disclosed during a post-meeting discourse with operatives of the media. According to Ramson Jr., the meeting focused on the important changes and requirements that will be employed for travelling national programmes, noting that the establishment of such a protocol and system was discussed at the previously staged sports conference.