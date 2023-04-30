The autism spectrum: Darrin Hall’s story

Darrin Hall is on the autism spectrum. He is 19 years old and he is a student of the University of Guyana, who hopes to encourage others to reach their full potential.

Hall said he was somewhere between the ages of three to five years old when his parents realised that there was something wrong; he could not form full sentences. Desperate for an answer as to what was affecting their child’s growth, they took him to various doctors across Georgetown before he was finally diagnosed.

Hall recalled doing speech therapy at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). He said it was there that he learnt to speak and grow.