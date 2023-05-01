Labour Ministry continuing to push for safety and health compliance, workers’ rights – Hamilton

More than 7,000 labour inspections have been conducted since 2020 by the Ministry of Labour. The inspections, Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton said, were to ensure workplaces were compliant with occupational health and safety laws and secure enforcement of legal provisions relating to conditions of work and protection of workers.
In his Labour Day message, Hamilton admonished workers to be vigilant and ensure their rights are not violated and ignored by employers. He encouraged workers to not compromise their health at workplaces and put their safety first.