Twenty children to benefit from STEM learning pod in Baramita

Beginning today, some 20 children from Baramita Primary School in Region One (Barima- Waini) will begin benefiting from a learning pod created through a partnership with Food for the Poor (Guy) Inc and STEMGuyana that aims to foster development in especially Robotics and Technology, Maths, English, Science and Reading.
STEMGuyana and Food For The Poor (FFTP), Guyana last week entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to support the creation and maintenance of the Baramita learning pod, which will be located at the primary school in Matarkai, Sub District, Region 1.