Springer, PPYC dominate Boyce and Associates Relay Festival

Golden Run! Tianna Springer (left) won the individual 150m women’s event in an exciting photo finish with Keliza Smith then went on to anchor her 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams to victory.
CARIFTA Games gold medalist, Tianna Springer, brought her talents back to the Guyana, dominating the competition yesterday at the Boyce and Associates Relay Festival.

Springer was flawless during the well-attended event which was staged in brilliant sunshine at the Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) ground, Eve Leary.

The 16-year-old star won the individual 150m women’s event in an exciting photo finish with Keliza Smith then went on to anchor her 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams to victory.

