Prized featherweight, Keevin ‘Lightning’ Allicock springs into action today at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships which gets underway at the Humo Arena in the Uzbekistan capital, Tashkent.

The Tokyo2020 Olympian, is set to face Yhlas Gylychjanov of Turkmenistan in the round-of-64 stage on the opening day of the championships which will conclude on May 14.

The fight is scheduled for 08:00hrs local time.