GOA in GBA’s corner for upcoming World C/ships —Poole is second Guyanese invited to participate in Cut Technician’s course

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is once again in the corner of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

Recently, the newly elected brass of the GOA, presented sponsorship to the association in an effort to aid its contingent attend the World Championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1-14. The boxers attending the event are Sportsman-of-the-Year, Desmond Amsterdam and Olympian Keevin Allicock.

Technical Director of the GBA, Terrence Poole, is the coach.