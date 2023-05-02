FITUG calls for talks on livable wage -wants private and public sector minimum pay to be the same

FITUG Treasurer Seepaul Narine yesterday said that there should be an equalizing between the private sector and public sector minimum pay and he called on the National Tripartite Committee to initiate discussions on a livable wage for workers.

“Given our economic trajectory our call is justifiable, and we are open to engage in constructive dialogue to arrive at pay levels which are reasonable in the context of our development,” Narine, also President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), said.

He made the call as he delivered the feature address at the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) May Day rally at the National Park, Georgetown.