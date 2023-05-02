Lewis sets out 15-point plan for workers

By Joseph Allen

Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) General Secretary, Lincoln Lewis is calling on both the Government and the opposition APNU+AFC to get things right as it relates to the benefits and rights of workers.

This statement came at yesterday’s May Day celebration with the union movement still divided and holding separate rallies.

As the curtains came down on the march, Lewis, who spoke at a rally at the Critchlow Labour College said that it remains the responsibility of the Government and the Opposition to ensure that workers’ rights are protected and that they benefit adequately.