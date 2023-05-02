Mission Barbados declaration signed

(Barbados Nation) Government, the private sector and the trade unions on May Day signed onto the Declaration of Mission Barbados.

The six objectives were laid out by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in her address on Monday at the National Botanical Gardens, where the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) was staging its annual May Day celebrations.

Mottley said after being knocked “from pillar to post”, it was time to set new objectives, having learnt from the past four years.

Signing on the dotted line were Mottley, chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Trisha Tannis, BWU general secretary Toni Moore, president of the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union Mary-Anne Redman, president of the National Union of Public Workers Kimberley Agard, and Minister of Labour Colin Jordan.

The objectives:

By 2030, become a clean and beautiful large-ocean state, championing sustainable development locally and globally – with the goal of all domestic activities becoming 100% sustainable by 2035.By 2030, transform Barbados into a country of active, involved citizens. All Barbadians will feel empowered and engaged in the social, economic, and cultural development of the country as confident, creative, compassionate and entrepreneurial citizens.

By 2030, ensure that every Barbadian has equitable and reliable access to clean water and nutritious food that are affordable.

By 2030, create a society that prioritizes wellness and happiness. Improve public health and safety, leading to a 50% reduction in new cases of non-communicable diseases and a 50% reduction in crime.

By 2030, empower and enfranchise all Barbadian workers and families by creating opportunities for ownership and wealth creation that enable Barbadians to take better care of themselves and each other and reduce the rate of poverty by 50.

By 2030, transform Barbados to be a high-functioning, resilient society with seamless access to services and meaningful digital inclusion for all Barbadians.