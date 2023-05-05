B’dos government, labour movement sign on to Declaration of Mission

In a region where government and the trade union movement are in a condition of extreme unfriendliness or, as the saying goes at ‘daggers’ drawn’, the administration of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member country’s labour movement would appear to have taken a step in the direction of an enhanced understanding between government and trade unions with the signing on May day, this year, of what has been described A Declaration of Missions, Barbados.

Seemingly designed to seek to usher a regime of enhanced understanding and collective effort between government and labour, the Declaration of Missions is underpinned by six objectives which were articulated by the Barbadian Prime Minister during her May Day address to the nation. The objectives, all of which have deadlines that extend into the next decade are: