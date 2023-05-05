CDB to finance study on regional maritime cargo regime

With the consolidation of arrangements that seek to ensure that the maritime regime in the Caribbean is robust enough to meet regional challenges, going forward, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has disclosed that it will be undertaking the financing of consultancy services associated with a study that seeks to explore options for the creation of a maritime cargo service among Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

The CDB’s disclosure indicates that the initiative is being undertaken with the intra-regional movement of agricultural products goods very much in mind. The CDB’s media release indicates that the initiative is consistent with its pledge to contribute meaningfully to the enhancement of logistics associated with the improvement of food security in the region and the wider promotion of regional cooperation. The CDB says that its undertaking also seeks to demonstrate its support for the Caribbean Community’s objective of realizing a 25% reduction in extra-regional food imports by 2025.