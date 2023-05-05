Guyana aiming to up OSH credentials in seabob sector

With considerations that have to do with both food security and the profitability of the industry in mind, Guyana’s potentially lucrative seabob industry will benefit from a collaborative initiative (under the so-called FISH4ACP programme,) in support of the realization of an enhanced regime of safe and healthy work practices along the seabob value chain.

An April 26 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) disclosure says that the initiative to enhance the safety and health regime in the sector is being undertaken in collaboration with the state-run Fisheries Department and agencies that have a vested interest in the welfare of the Seabob sector, including the Guyana Association of Trawler Owners and Seafood Processors (GATOSP) and the Guyana National Fisherfolk Organization (GNFO). The initiative, the FAO release says enjoys “the full support of the development of an Occupational Health and Safety strategy for the seabob sector.” The Guyana National Fisherfolk Organization (GNFO) is also reported to have endorsed the initiative, the FAO quoting the body as saying that it is “in full support of the development of an Occupational Health and Safety strategy for the seabob sector.”