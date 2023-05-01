Occupational safety and health strategy being developed for seabob sector

The Guyana National Fisherfolk Organisation (GNFO) has thrown its support behind the establishment of an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) strategy for the seabob sector.

This is according to a press release from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. It quoted GNFO Chairman Pamashwar Jainarine as saying, “The GNFO is in full support of the development of an Occupational Safety and Health strategy for the Seabob sector. This strategy will help the industry to meet national and international standards and also benefit the fishers who ply their trade in tough conditions by providing them with better awareness on health and safety at work and at the landing sites.”