Private vehicles now a major source of noise nuisance

Dear Editor,

I am someone who is very much against loud and incessant noise, especially music. Even good music is being abused by the unconscionable people who have little regard for others. Why can’t people enjoy music without it being blared at a decibel that is harmful?

Most of the complaints are often directed at the public transportation system. But I would like to say that this is of a lesser evil when compared to the raucous noise created by some of the private vehicles. Some would pass on the roadway and the level of noise they would create is often heard blocks away. Most often there would be only the driver accompanied by huge sets in the back seat of the vehicle.

Is this condoned by the traffic department of the police force? Can the vehicle fitness be revoked for contributing to public nuisance? These vehicles, the private ones affect people who are at home especially when they park nearby and still blare their noise to the annoyance of residents.

A few years ago the mini-buses ruled the roadways and were a menace to the travellers who used their services. Some of the drivers were as shabby as was the service that was provided. I was a frequent traveller in these buses, very few cork-ball buses plied the routes and were driven by mature and older drivers. These were the few that were sought by the older travellers because they did not have music boxes in the buses, they were not speeding, they did not overload the buses and both the driver and conductors were courteous.

There were times when I would wait by the road way for these cork-ball buses, and those were the ones that I would board at the park. But there were a few times when I had to end up travelling with the shine buses, the RZ buses. There the passengers would sit meekly, and try not to listen to the X Rated garbage that would be blared disrespectfully.

A few times when it became overbearing, I would pretend that I reached my destination in order to exit the mayhem. I would then join another bus with the hope that it would be

somewhat better.

I can relate to those letter writers who complain about noise that bombarded their dwellings to music, I would be unable to hear my TV. While this discomfort might last less than an hour, it is still inconsiderate of those who felt that others must listen to their music whenever they blast it.

I am sure that if politicians make this issue of Noise Nuisance a campaign promise to eradicate, who can tell what will be the outcome.

Yours sincerely,

(Name and address provided)