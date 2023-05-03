Media role in enabling transparency hailed by Western diplomats

The media’s role in enabling transparency in the management of Guyana’s resources during a time of rapid growth has been highlighted by the envoys of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union who also called for the Access to Information Act to be effectively implemented.

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) today, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, UK High Commissioner Jane Lynch, Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman and EU Ambassador René Van Nes lauded the work of the media and highlighted the role that it can play in relation to transparency in the management of Guyana’s resources.

“In addition to providing access to facts and information, media freedom allows for transparency and accountability, important components for Guyana’s management of resources during a time of rapid growth”, the envoys said. The mentioning of resources and rapid growth would be seen as a reference to Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.