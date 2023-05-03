Guyana News

Press association warns of move by gov’t to derail it

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday warned of an attempt by the government to take it over or failing that to establish a parallel body.

The GPA made the accusation  in a release in recognition and observance of World Press Freedom Day which is celebrated annually on May 03. This year’s theme is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

The release noted that this year’s World Press Freedom Day is being observed at a time when there appears to be a “creeping intolerance” to media when answers are sought especially from the political directorates across Guyana’s major political divide. It stressed that this resort to defaming the character of journalists on a politically-aligned social media page or the expletive-laced response to a journalist are themselves a violation of Article 12 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights that protects people against attacks upon their honour and reputation.

