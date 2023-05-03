Water taxi operators need proper facilities at Parika Stelling

Dear Editor,

We the speedboat (water taxi) operators wish to express our dissatisfaction about the way we’re being treated by the Transport and Harbours Department at the Parika Stelling.

Firstly we pay a fee of $800 daily to land at the Parika Stelling and we don’t have any proper place to moor our vessels or any good convenience for our traveling public. We contribute a large sum yearly.

That is only vessels that operate in the Supenaam-Parika speedboat owner association.

That doesn’t include vessels operating to Bartica, Wakenaam and Leguan

We’re calling on the Minister of Public Works to give us some proper facilities at the stelling.

This has been going on for years eight years now, before it was $600 and now it’ $800, an increase of 200 and the facility and conditions keep deteriorating.

No proper loading area. No proper safety measures. No place to tie our Vessels.

We have made numerous requests to the maritime department to do something about this because they’re the department responsible for safety.

Yours sincerely,

(Name and address provided)