Slingerz FC switches from WDFA to GFA

West Demerara giant and league champions Slingerz FC of Vergenoegen has officially switched from the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) to the Georgetown counterpart, becoming the first former Elite League outfit to switch between regional member associations.

This was confirmed by club President Javed Ali during a brief interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Ali, “I switched associations because of the football and because of the uncertainty of football being played. West Demerara can’t say when they will play and which ground they will use so we decided to move the team to town. This is a permanent move until the opportunity to enter the Elite League.”