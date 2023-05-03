WI still eighth following ratings shake up

LONDON, CMC – West Indies have remained stalled in eighth in the latest International Cricket Council Test rankings released yesterday.

The Caribbean side, who once formed one of the world superpowers of the game, have 76 points and are now only ahead of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

India have regained top spot in the rankings from Australia, following the annual update which has discarded results from the 2019-20 season and now reflects all tours completed since May 2020.

The Asian powerhouses have moved up two ratings points to 121 while the Aussies lost six points to drop to 116.

India and Australia meet in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval in England starting June 7.

Meanwhile, England remained third despite gaining eight points to leap to 114, but have closed the gap on second placed Australia to just two points.

South Africa are still fourth on 104, New Zealand lie fifth on 100 while Pakistan (86) (84) are sixth and seventh respectively.

West Indies have endured a mixed start to the year in the longest format, beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in a two-match series in Bulawayo last February and then being swept 2-0 by South Africa the following month.

Last year, Kraigg Brathwaite’s side won three of their seven Test matches played.