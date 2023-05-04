Bar association urged to pivot or perish as AI invades legal profession

The Guyana Bar Association has been warned that it must pivot or perish in the face of new technologies that are changing the way justice is sought and delivered,

Delivering the feature address at a symposium last Friday in observance of the Guyana Bar Association’s second annual Law Week held under the theme “New Legal Frontiers – Preparing for the Future,” Justice Winston Anderson of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) said that at the centre lie challenges to the legal profession in technological advances.

The judge, who is also Chair of the CCJ Academy for Law, said that the motif could be taken to reference challenges facing the legal profession as it moves into the future, but opined that the greater test was not just disruptive of the current legal order, but existential challenges to the legal profession with advances being made in technology.