Govt committed to respecting press freedom – Ali

Emphasising that the press must continue to be resolute in the defence of right to life and liberty, President Irfaan Ali said the free press was indispensable in the protection of human rights and rights to freedom of expression.

In a message for World Press Freedom Day, observed yesterday, Ali said that the free press acts as a watchdog against violations of freedom of conscience and the right to assembly, association and demonstration.

His government has faced heavy criticism over its treatment of members of the press and freedom of information. Nevertheless, Ali said the government and the country were committed to respecting press freedom.