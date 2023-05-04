E’bo, Demerara water taxis granted new operating hours

Water taxis that commute between Parika, Wakenaam and Supenaam and the Georetown Vreed-en-Hoop route have been granted new operational hours. This announcement was made by the Maritime Administration Depart-ment (MARAD) and took effect from Sunday.

Water taxis plying the Parika-Wakenaam, Parika- Supernaam, and Parika-Leguan routes will operate from 05:30 hours (5:30 AM) to 17:30 hours (5:30 PM.). Those operating the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop route will be permitted to operate from 05:30 hours (5:30 AM) to 20:00 hours (8 PM.) According to the public notice, failure to comply with the instructions will lead to the immediate revocation of operating licences.