Essequibo fatal accident driver slapped with three charges

Parasram Wellington, a 56-year-old driver attached to Golden Fleece Investment on the Essequibo Coast, was charged today with driving under the influence (DUI), failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to an injured person, the police said.

The accident occurred on Saturday, April 29th 2023, on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo and claimed the life of Mahendra Kissoon.

The defendant appeared virtually at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charges were read to him, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 in relation to the DUI charge and $20,000 each on the other two charges.

The cases were adjourned for May 24th, 2023. The PME is slated to be conducted tomorrow…after which the driver is slated to face further charge(s).