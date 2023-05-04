Man saluted for saving woman who plunged over Demerara Harbour Bridge

A man who recently saved the life of a young woman after she plunged over the Demerara Harbour Bridge was yesterday recognised by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud and his damaged phone was replaced compliments of GTT.

A release from the ministry said the minister met with Cort Kipp and saluted him for his bravery.

During a conversation with the minister the young man shared that while other people were standing around taking photos and videos, he did not hesitate to dive into the water and save the woman’s life.

According to the release, he said that he had not been in contact with the young woman since the incident and wished her well.

The release said staff from the ministry had gone to the scene and ensured that the young woman received the care needed for her recovery.