An explosion of violence: Six killed

(Trinidad Express) Police were called to another murder scene this morning at St Ann’s, Port of Spain.

In this latest homicide, Anthony Reyes was at Symond Valley Road, when two gunman ran into a yard and shot him dead this morning.

Police found 5.56mm and 9mmm casings at the scene.

The murder follows a string of killings that began in Diego Martin on Tuesday afternoon, when 23-year-old Zynika Adams was shot dead when he visited Waterwheel Road to see his baby boy. And three men were shot dead at a bar in Santa Cruz shortly before midnight.

They have been identified as Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, Dale Alexander, 43, a mason of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village, and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi driver of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension.

A fourth person was wounded in the gunfire and remains in serious condition at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

In Tobago, Emmanuel Edwards Eastman, 68, was killed at his home at Golden Lane. It happened at around 12.35a.m.