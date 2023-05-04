‘Wacko Dan’ killed after video ‘diss track’

(Trinidad Express) The man shot dead in St Ann’s, Port of Spain, on Tuesday has been identified as local dancehall artiste, Anthony “Wacko Dan” Reyes.

Reyes was standing in the front yard of a house at Symond Valley Road, when two gunmen entered at around 8am.

The 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found 5.56mm and 9mmm casings at the scene.

Reyes’ latest video, posted to YouTube six days ago, featured the entertainer singing obscenities and threats against another man.

Comments posted to the video suggested that Reyes appeared to be “dissing” an alleged gang leader.

It is uncertain whether Reyes’ death is linked to the video.

However, police say preliminary investigations into the killing revealed that the motive may be gang-related.