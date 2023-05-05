Business

Natural Resource Governance Institute

Constellation of Crises: Why Tackling Extractive-Sector Corruption Is Crucial in 2023

Suneeta Kaimal
Suneeta Kaimal
By

Authors

Suneeta Kaimal, Susannah Fitzgerald, Matthieu Salomon

Corruption has plagued many resource-rich countries for decades, yet a constellation of crises requires renewed focus on the fight against corruption in 2023. A boom in demand for transition minerals that underpin renewable technologies poses major corruption risks, while actors with vested interests in fossil fuels stand in the way of a greener future. At the same time, kleptocrats in resource-rich countries continue to threaten democracy and security.

Trending