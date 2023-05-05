Miner arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition

A Pomeroon miner was arrested on Tuesday after he was found in possession of an unlicensed shotgun and cartridges believed to be live.

According to a police press release, police went to a mining camp belonging to Terry Williams, 35, in response to a report of threatening behaviour. It was alleged that Williams had threatened Dwight Allicock, a 35-year-old miner.

The police said Williams denied the allegation, but a search subsequently unearthed four 12-gauge cartridges hidden under a fallen tree trunk about 10 feet from Williams’s camp. He admitted ownership of the cartridges and later led police to the shotgun, which was on a tree trunk about 12 feet away. Police said Williams was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.