Two nabbed in Essequibo with suspected cannabis

Two men were on Wednesday held in two different Essequibo communities with quantities of a substance suspected to be cannabis and are in police custody pending charges.

According to the police, mobile patrols in Affiance and Henrietta arrested Imtiyaz Solomon and Alex Simon. Solomon, 49, reportedly had 11.9 grammes of the substance in a transparent plastic bag in his trousers’ pocket when he was searched by a mobile patrol in Affiance.

In Henrietta, Simon, 52, was said to be found with seven grammes of the substance, also in a transparent plastic bag in his pocket.