Sports

Swag, Universal, and Anybody Got It seal Linden Guinness semi-final berths

Donovan Francis of Swag Entertainment (white) uncorking a left footed volley against Silver Bullets in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship on Wednesday evening
Donovan Francis of Swag Entertainment (white) uncorking a left footed volley against Silver Bullets in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship on Wednesday evening
By

Two time defending champion Swag Entertainment, Universal Ballers, Anybody Got It, and Speightland earned semi-final berths following quarter-final wins in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship on Wednesday evening at the Amelia Ward/Wisroc Car Park.

Swag Entertainment squeaked past former two time champion Silver Bullets 1-0. Colwyn Drakes found the back of the net in the ninth minute, rifling a powerful right footed shot from the right side of the field which settled into the left corner.

Trending