Swag, Universal, and Anybody Got It seal Linden Guinness semi-final berths

Two time defending champion Swag Entertainment, Universal Ballers, Anybody Got It, and Speightland earned semi-final berths following quarter-final wins in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship on Wednesday evening at the Amelia Ward/Wisroc Car Park.
Swag Entertainment squeaked past former two time champion Silver Bullets 1-0. Colwyn Drakes found the back of the net in the ninth minute, rifling a powerful right footed shot from the right side of the field which settled into the left corner.