Three Peat! Swag retain Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship

History was created on Saturday evening, as Swag Entertainment secured a three peat of titles in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, defeating Universal Ballers 1-0 at the Amelia’s Ward/Wisroc Car Park.
Swag became only the second team in the history of the competition to capture three consecutive zonal titles. West Demerara outfit Showstoppers was the first team to achieve such a feat. Mortimer Giddings handed Universal Ballers the initial lead in the fifth minute, stabbing home into the right side.