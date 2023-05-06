High Commissioner lauds strong relationship between India and Guyana

Berbicians who turned out yesterday at Highbury, East Bank Berbice to celebrate Arrival Day were assured by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa that the relationship between the two countries remains strong as the governments are continuously working to strengthen the partnership.
Highbury is where the SS Whitby arrived with the first set of indentured labourers from India, and the High Commissioner said he was happy to be part of a programme to commemorate the 185th anniversary.