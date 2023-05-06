Police probing death of 12-year-old Aishalton girl

As the family of 12-year-old Amanda Smith of Aishalton, Deep South Rupununi comes to grips with her sudden demise, her 17-year-old uncle, who has admitted to being in her presence at the time of her death, remains in police custody.
Smith’s lifeless body was discovered by her brother in their yard on the night of April 22. A police report stated that a post-mortem examination revealed that Smith died from brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head and face compounded by compression injuries to the neck.