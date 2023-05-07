Competition heats up in mobile telecoms sector

The entry into the mobile telecoms sector by a new provider has been stirring excitement among consumers, especially since more competition usually leads to enhanced service from both the new and old providers.

ENet (formerly E-Networks) Guyana’s indigenous cellular service provider, is offering a different approach to voice, data and SMS plans and its rivals GTT and Digicel have expressed their enthusiasm for the competition, stating that it will bring significant benefits to consumers.

Early last week, ENet announced that it was testing its “unlimited talk, text and data” Orange Plans on its 4G/5G VoLTE (Voice over LTE) network. The company offered interested consumers the opportunity to “test drive” its offerings free of charge for this month. Since the announcement social media, specifically Facebook, has been abuzz with customers comparing existing plans offered by Digicel and GTT to the new plans from ENet.