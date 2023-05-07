Exxon to submit response to RHVE audit on Wednesday

ExxonMobil is expected to submit its response on Wednesday to findings of a nearly 180-page document on the audit of its US$7.3 billion post-contract costs from 2018-2020, in which, according to sources, there are “minimal anomalies”.

When contacted, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat referred the Stabroek News to Guyana Revenue Authority Commissioner Godfrey Statia, as that agency is the technical body which has to sign off on the report.

“Once Exxon submits their responses, it is given back to the external auditors and they decide on the net response. It will then be sent back to me and I decide if it will be signed off,” was all Statia would say when contacted for an update.