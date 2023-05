A Tuschen woman died on Friday after she was struck down by a car on the Good Hope Public Road, East bank Essequibo.

The police identified the woman as 39-year-old Sursattie Prasad.

According to Region Three Commander, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, a car was going east, when a van going west turned into its path to enter a gas station. The car swerved to avoid a collision but instead hit Prasad and ended up into a drainage canal.