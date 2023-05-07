Concerns raised about creek diversions for new Kurupukari to Lethem bridges

Thirty-six concrete bridges are currently under construction between Kurukupari and Lethem – a project which the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) says will improve travel on an important thoroughfare in Guyana. However, some members of the public have raised concerns over flow alterations occurring in and outside a protected area as a result of the project and the impact it might have on fishes.

Contracts for the construction of the bridges were signed in April last year with initial works commencing during the latter part of last year. The entire project has been estimated to last for eighteen months, but according to the Ministry, there has already been several delays due to unpredictable weather patterns and finalization of foundation designs. However, it is expected that the first phase of the project will be completed within eight to twelve months.