Chandan-Edmond condemns assault on traffic cop

APNU+AFC MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond has condemned the actions of the two civilians who assaulted a traffic officer while he was executing his duties on Friday.

“… I wish to vehemently condemn the abhorrent and abominable conduct of the two civilians and wish to categorically condemn the assault committed on the uniformed rank,” said Chandan-Edmond, who is shadow minister of Home Affairs.

The Guyana Police Force said in a statement that around 16:45 hrs on the Railway Embankment road at Plaisance, Constable Harlequin had approached a vehicle that was heavily tinted and was being driven by 30-year-old construction worker Kessee Edwards of Lot 62 Friendship, East Coast Demerara.