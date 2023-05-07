These, too, should be recognised in their contributions in the electronic and print media

Dear Editor,

Congratulations are in order to accomplished and consummate broadcaster. Phyllis Jackson, M.S. and Ricky Singh, (not a National Awardee?) an experienced and respected journalist of distinction, on their recent, deserving Lifetime Achievement Awards, in honour of World Press Freedom Day 2023. These esteemed persons have been befittingly lauded and recognised for their contributions in their respective fields in the electronic and print media. Kudos to them!

But what of other persons who have also contributed over the years, nay decades? Persons such as Margaret Lawrence, Ron Robinson, Fazil Azeez. James Sydney, Godfrey Wray, to name a few, all persons of high caliber, value and worth, who made significant and sterling contributions in their respective fields and some continue to do so. Shouldn’t they too be considered for recognition and a show of appreciation, in this One Guyana?

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed