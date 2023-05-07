Gill elected new WICB president

ST GEORGE’S, CMC – Cricket administrators in the Windward Islands have given their full support to Grenada Cricket Board president Dwain Gill to lead their affairs for the next two years.

The 47-year-old management professional was interim president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) for the past couple of months after Dr Kishore Shallow relinquished the position on becoming president of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

But Gill now formally takes over after delegates elected him to be the new president last Thursday in the Spice Isle.

“Under my presidency, there will be a drive to implement [the] strategic plan,” Gill told delegates attending the AGM. “I am enthusiastic about working with my fellow directors and other stakeholders to realise the upliftment of cricket in the Windward Islands.”

The strategic plan for the period 2023 to 2026 includes five strategic imperatives and seven strategic objectives, and it was was one of the critical items on the WICB agenda during the AGM.

“This strategic plan is consistent with the approach of the WICB in recent times,” Gill added. “With this document, there is now a clear strategic focus and direction for the next three years. As a result, the board would be better informed and guided to prioritise resources for the most critical areas.”

The AGM also received a comprehensive presentation on cricket matters from technical director Miles Bascombe. It included details for talent pathway management for males and females, and it provided an update on the technical plan implemented over the last couple of years that inspired the Windwards Volcanoes undefeated outing and second place finish in this year’s West Indies Championship.

At the AGM, Shallow, the WICB president from 2019 until his resignation, was made an honorary life member, and Gill presented him with a plaque to commemorate his induction and to show the organisation’s appreciation for his contribution.

A new vice-president, Clement Marcellin, the current president of the Dominica Cricket Association, was elected unopposed, and he was also given the responsibility of being the other WICB shareholder representative to CWI.

The meeting also elected a new treasurer, Jenry Ollivierre of the St Vincent & the Grenadines Cricket Association, while Kezron Walters was re-elected as the secretary.

The WICB directors are:

President – Dwain Gill (Grenada)

Vice President – Clement Marcellin (Dominica)

Secretary – Kezron Walters (St Vincent & the Grenadines)

Treasurer – Jenry Ollivierre (SVG)

Directors:

Miles Bascombe (SVG)

Julian Charles (St Lucia)

Kerry Frank (Grenada)

Carol Henry (St Lucia)

Samuel Holder (SVG)

Jamie Jno Baptiste (Dominica)

Johnson Richardson (Grenada)

*Gill and Marcellin are the two WICB shareholder representatives to CWI, while Henry and Richardson are the two alternates.