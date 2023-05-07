Guyanese Genevieve Daniels excels at American Academy of Dramatic Arts

Genevieve Ngosa Daniels used to leave home at 6 am in the middle of winter to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) in New York. “Winters were hard because when it was dark, it was dark and when it was cold, it was cold,” 26-year-old Daniels said.

Daniels is the first Guyanese to attend the AADA conservatory programme. She could not afford to stay on campus and travelled the two hours between her home and the school. Her commute to school consisted of two trains and a 15-minute walk. This was challenging for Daniels. But her time at the AADA has left her with valuable life lessons. “Seasons change and even if you are in the dark right now, it will change. Spring is gonna come, summer is gonna come. Time has to pass. It is not always going to be dark. And I am grateful to know that’s kind of where I am at in my journey; where I am beginning to see the light. I am beginning to see my efforts paying off, even though there is a next step in the journey and there is still more for me to weave through.”