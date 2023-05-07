I am now 16 years older than when I first started writing this column – Tastes Like Home. There is much I have written, we have shared and talked about. Much has changed on the food scene, not only in our corner of the world but around the globe. And we’ve been caught up in a foodie moment for almost 2 decades now where we talk, engage and experience food in particular ways. All these years later, there is still the need to repeat some things we’ve discussed because we are still very much in a foodie moment. It is a moment that can and is shaping us and society, in a variety of ways – personal health, national and regional food bills, and the health sector.