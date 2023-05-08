National Intelligence and Security Agency Bill 2023 (Part II)

Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy. The increased concentration of the media industry into the hands of a few, the financial collapse of scores of independent news organizations, and an increase of national laws and regulations that stifle journalists are further expanding censorship and threatening freedom of expression.

UN Secretary-General on World Press Freedom Day

On the occasion of World’s Press Freedom Day observed last Wednesday under the theme “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights”, the Heads of Mission of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union issued a joint statement on press freedom in Guyana. They stated, among others, that: