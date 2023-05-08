IDPADA-G continues to forge ties with global African community

The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) is continuing in its efforts to forge ties with the global African community with a view to empowerment.
In a release yesterday, IDPADA-G reported on its attendance at the 32nd Session of the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent held in Geneva Switzerland from May 1 to 5. There, IDPADA-G joined civil society leaders from Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America, to participate in the session focussed on the economic empowerment of people of African descent.