Indians arriving in Guyana was a turning point in history

A rich cultural programme was hosted by the Events Committee of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two yesterday in observance of the 185th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to Guyana.
The event was held at the Bush Lot East Indian Settlement site at Cotton Field, Essequibo and featured performances by leading local dance troupes. It also featured Bhajaans, hymns, poems, dances, reflections and Qaseeda. The occasion was blessed by the leaders from the three main religions and the Guyana and Indian flags were hoisted.