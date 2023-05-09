Construction worker remanded over two counts of armed robbery

A 23-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Simon English, a construction worker of Lot 33 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the two charges read to him by Chief Magis-trate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It was alleged that on April 24, at Lamaha Street, English, while being armed with a knife and in the company of another, attacked Tesheka Holder and her boyfriend who ran away and left her behind. Holder was robbed of a red iPhone 7+ valued $45,000, an artificial chain valued $1,000, artificial earrings valued $1000, a watch valued $5,000 and $6,000 cash.

It was also alleged that on the same day and in the same street, English, while being armed with a knife and in the company of another, robbed Simol Cross of $110,200.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence and for the fact that investigations were ongoing. The magistrate agreed.

Before placing English on remand, Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus asked him what he had to say for himself; he responded that it was not him. He will make his next court appearance on May 22.