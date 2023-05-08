Kerwyn Mars murdered

Police are investigating the murder of well-known teacher and actor Kerwyn Sean Mars, a 51-year-old of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara. The murder occurred at about 10.30 last night at 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara and was committed by a male armed with a knife.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that Mars was the registered owner of a grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, Registration # PZZ-6438. It is alleged that at the time of the incident, he was in the company of the male suspect and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a ‘misunderstanding’ that escalated inside the vehicle. As a result, the police said that it was reported that both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds. Mars (now deceased) exited the vehicle and attempted to escape in an eastern direction. The suspect reversed the vehicle hitting Mars and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the fire service, and the lifeless body of Mars was seen, his face braced against the fence.

The scene was photographed, and the body was examined by investigators. There were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back. Two knives were recovered from the scene.