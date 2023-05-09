Pedestrian killed in Adventure road accident

Police are investigating an accident at Adventure, Essequibo Coast on Sunday evening that claimed the life of Budhidra Koosiall, 52.

The driver is in police custody assisting with investigation.

The police said that Aubrey Lennox Tyrell of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, was driving motorcar PSS 150 along the road at a fast rate of speed when he hit Koosiall who was walking. The incident occurred around 19:50 hrs.

The car was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane, when, the driver alleged, he observed, from a distance, a pedestrian walking from the western side of the road, heading to the eastern side.

The police related that the driver further said that upon seeing the pedestrian, he tried to avoid a collision, but despite his efforts, the right front-side portion of the car connected with the man, causing him to fall on the front windscreen and then onto the road surface.

Koosiall was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and other public-spirited citizens. He was then taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.