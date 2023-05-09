St Thomas cop charged in $975k armed robbery of woman remanded

(Jamaica Observer) Corporal Grenville Henry, the policeman implicated in the robbery of $975,000 from a woman in Cedar Valley, St Thomas nearly a month ago, was remanded when he appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court on Friday.

He is to return to court on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

When the matter came up for mention, the prosecution outlined the allegations against the corporal. The defense then made a bail application for Henry which was partly heard. He returns to court on Thursday.

According to police reports, about 3pm on April 11, the woman, who had gone to purchase coffee beans, was walking in the Cedar Valley Square when, on reaching the vicinity of the police station, a car drove up and a man alighted from the vehicle and pulled a firearm. The gunman held up and robbed the woman of $975,000, before escaping in the waiting motor car.

An alarm was raised and the police gave chase. The car was later found abandoned in the Albion Mountain community and the corporal was seen in the area. He was then taken into custody.

Following further investigation, the police went to a house in Botany Bay where a man was taken into custody and a firearm seized. Over $700,000 was recovered from the house.

Corporal Henry was assigned to the Cedar Valley Police Station.